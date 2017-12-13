Man admits killing partner’s cat

A man from South Tyneside has admitted killing his partner’s cat.

Thomas John Hogarth, 63, of Canterbury Way, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to three charges in connection with the case when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Hogarth admitted to killing nine-year-old female tortoiseshell cat, called Sophie and who belonged to his then-partner Aileen Holmes, 66.

The incident happened at the home they shared at The Crescent, Jarrow, on August 23 this year.

Speaking after her former partner admitted the charges, Miss Holmes said: “I’m pleased he has pleaded guilty and that he is going to pay for what he has done.

“He was my partner. We were together for three years and were happy together until that night.

“She was the family pet and her death has devastated us.

“I have a granddaughter who is still traumatised by it.

“We can’t get over it.

“I still can’t sleep because I’m always thinking about what happened.”

The first charge Hogarth admitted to was causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The charge added that on August 23, he “caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a female tortoiseshell cat called Sophie by an act, namely by inflicting blunt force trauma upon the animal leading to injury and death, and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the act would have that affect to be likely to do so”.

The second charge was that he failed to ensure the welfare of an animal he was responsible for.

The charge added that he “did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which you were responsible, namely a female tortoiseshell cat called Sophie, were met to the extent required by good practice in that you failed to ensure the needs of the animal and a humane death were met”.

The third charge was of destroying or damaging property.

The charge added that he “without lawful excuse, destroyed a cat of a value unknown belonging to Aileen Holmes, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.

No evidence was heard at yesterday’s hearing, which was adjoured for pre-sentence reports.

Hogarth is due to re-appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on January 16, when he will be sentenced.