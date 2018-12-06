Man and dog plucked from river at Port of Tyne

A dogwalker and his pet are recovering after being rescued from the river at the Port of Tyne this morning.

The alarm was raised by crew members on the Shields ferry.

A Port of Tyne spokesperson said: "At around 7.25am this morning, the Port of Tyne’s pilot boat Collingwood responded to an emergency situation raised by the crew of the Spirit of the Tyne.

"A man and his dog were recovered from the river in the vicinity of the former Smiths Dock, North Shields, by the Port of Tyne pilot boat crew of Coxswain Ian Connor and Boatman Mark Skinner.

"Meanwhile, the Port’s Assistant Harbour Master Mike Agar informed the emergency services and both Northumbrian Police and the Ambulance service met the casualties who were landed from the Collingwood at the South Shields Ferry Landing and transferred to hospital."

Steven Clapperton, Port of Tyne Harbour Master and Director of Health and Safety, Environment and Marine, said: "The crew acted quickly and professionally in this emergency rescue operation.

"Thankfully they regularly train for this type of situation and this is an excellent example of them putting this training into real-life practice."

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade statement said: "The team were tasked by Humber to the South Shields ferry landing after a report of a person in the water.

"As team members arrived, the person had been recovered from the water and was in the back of the ambulance. He had entered the river from the north side after his dog had fallen in, the tide swept him and the dog to our side of the river.

"The team were stood down as we were no longer required.

"Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."