Man and woman robbed in South Shields car raid

A man and a woman have been robbed in South Shields after arranging to meet a man to buy a motor vehicle.

Police are appealing for information after a man and woman were forced to pull over by a gang of men who stole their mobile phones and car keys.

The pair had driven to Belloc Avenue to meet with a man to buy a motor vehicle when the incident took place.

The offenders fled the scene but returned later to steal the vehicle.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.29pm on Monday (December 10), police received a report of a robbery on Belloc Avenue, South Shields.

“A man and a woman had arranged to meet an individual to buy a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, offenders caused the victims to pull over and stole their mobile phone and car keys before leaving the area.

“The car was then left insecure and offenders returned and took the vehicle. It was later recovered by police in the Landseer Gardens area.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 101218.”