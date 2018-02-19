Man armed himself with knives and umbrella during police stand off

A knifeman who brandished weapons during a stand off with armed police at his home has been put behind bars.

Jamie Slack picked up "various large kitchen knives" and armed himself with an umbrella when officers tried to arrest him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 26-year-old had refused to drop the weapons even after police at the scene withdrew tasers.

Police pounced and arrested Slack after he cut his own wrist with a knife during the confrontation.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers had gone to Suffolk Road, Hebburn to arrest Slack after had been seen fighting with a rival in the street and carrying a "very frightening looking" machete while passing children were being taken to school.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court armed officers took positions at the front and back of the house on December 1 and one knocked on the door.

Mr Bunch said: "An officer was able to see the defendant in the kitchen possession of what appeared to be a pole.

"He then picked up a knife.

"He was clearly highly agitated, shouting and screaming at officers through the window. He was ripping blinds from the window and walking around the house, at times disappearing from view.

"When he came back, he used the metal bar to strike at kitchen furniture a number of times before suggesting he needed to go for a smoke to calm down.

"He continued to shout at officers at the front and rear of the address.

"A decision was made to force entry because of his agitated state."

The court heard when officers got into the house, Slack picked up a knife and an umbrella, which he refused to put down.

Mr Bunch added: "Officers withdrew tasers and again requested him to put the knife down.

"At that point he started to cut at his left wrist, causing superficial injuries.

"Officers then took the step to go towards the defendant, taking hold of him. He dropped the knife and was detained."

Slack, now of Mountbatten Avenue, Hebburn, admitted affray, having a bladed article and threatening behaviour.

Mr Recorder David Gordon sentenced him to 25 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "Here were people endangering their own lives, performing a public duty in the police force. All they wanted was for you to surrender yourself so they could take you to the police station.

"You were agresssive and you were violent in terms of your behaviour and language".

Charlton Carr, defending, said Slack, who has convictions for 46 previous offences, is remorseful and motivated to change after a period of "reflection" while in custody on remand.

Mr Carr said Slack, who has never worked, now wants to "turn his life around".