Man arrested after Conservative MP Sir David Amess stabbed at constituency surgery

MP Sir David Amess. Picture: PA.

The 69-year-old was reportedly attacked on Friday, October 15 at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Essex Police said on Friday afternoon that a man has been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else. A knife was also recovered from the area.

A statement from the force said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday, October 15).

“Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

“We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.

“We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote incident 445 of 15 October. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesman for Sir David’s office in Westminster added on Friday: “The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is. We are still waiting.”

As news of the incident broke on Friday afternoon, other Members of Parliament took to social media to express their shock.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, hailed Sir David as “a lovely man, a friend and a great MP”.

Her tweet said: “This is horrific @amessd_southend is a lovely man, a friend and a great MP. Sincerely hope he is going to be OK. Thinking of his family and staff.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner also shared messages on Twitter.

Sir Keir’s said “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Angela Rayner added: “I’m horrified by the reports regarding David Amess and an incident at his constituency surgery today.

“We don’t know the details yet but on behalf of all of us in the Labour Party I want to say all of our thoughts are with David and we all hope that he pulls through and is ok.”

Media opportunities to film the start of a Cabinet meeting on Friday have been cancelled, as was a planned interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which was due to take place afterwards.

It is unclear whether the Cabinet meeting is going ahead, the Press Association said.