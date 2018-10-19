Man arrested after drugs farm found on industrial estate

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested by police after calls from residents helped uncover a large cannabis farm

Neighbourhood officers busted the drug den last Thursday after receiving calls from residents about anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

The farm contained 51 plants and was found in a unit on Pelaw Industrial Estate in a joint operation with the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU).

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the farm and has since been released under investigation.

Now the Neighbourhood Inspector for the area has said this is just the beginning of a crackdown on drug dealing an anti-social behaviour in Heworth and Pelaw under the banner of Operation Panther.

Insp Andy Summers, of the Gateshead East NPT, said: “I want the residents to know that we are listening to their concerns and this operation will provide a clear and effective response.

“For anyone on Twitter I encourage you to follow us for updates on progress as we go, for those that are not there will be a letter drop to the affected areas in the near future.

“The raid on this cannabis farm was great start to the operation and should have a noticeable impact on disrupting drug supply in the area.

“I would encourage residents to continue reporting issues to us so we can have an accurate picture of what is happening and where we are making progress.”

Residents in Heworth and Pelaw are encouraged to follow @NPCGatesheadE on Twitter to receive regular updates on what officers are doing as part of Operation Panther.

Anyone who has concerns about suspicious behaviour and drug dealing in their local community can call police on 101 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.