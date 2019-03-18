Man arrested after suspected stolen car is seen in Sunderland and South Shields

Police have arrested a man after a suspected stolen car was seen being driven in the Sunderland and South Shields areas.

It follows an incident on Saturday night in which police officers were seen in the Winksell Road area of South Shields, near John Reid Road.

Northumbria Police has now confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the incident.

The force is also appealing for anyone with information to contact officers.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We can confirm that a 31-year-old man was arrested after a suspected stolen car was seen driving in the area of Sunderland and South Shields.

"Police had signalled for the vehicle to stop but it attempted to evade officers before coming to a stop just off John Reid Road where the driver was arrested.

"He was released under investigation for offences linked to the pursuit.

"Inquiries into the theft of the vehicle and the manner the vehicle was being driven in are currently ongoing.

"Anyone with information that may assist can contact police on 101 quoting log 716 16/03/19."