Man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following four-hour negotiation with police at house

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following four hours of negotiations with police at a South Tyneside house.

Officers were called to an address in Wood Terrace, Jarrow, close to Monkton Stadium, yesterday evening.

Police officers outside the house

Police said that a man had locked himself inside a house and there were concerns for his welfare.

Today they confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said today: “A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with the ongoing investigation.

Police cars in the street

"Nobody was injured.”

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "When we pulled up outside, they were there.

"When I had to get something out of the car, I spoke to an officer.

"I said 'What's going on?' and he said 'It is nothing serious to worry about. It is just an isolated incident'."

Police are at the scene

Officers had been talking to the man through the letterbox and an open window and had gained access to the rear of the house, she said: "An ambulance turned up at 8.45pm and went in the back door.

"Police brought out their equipment that had obviously been used to get in the back - red battering rams and cutters etc.

"Then the police van reversed up to the front and a male was brought out in hand cuffs and put in the back of the van.

"The police van took him away, paramedics came out with no other casualty and drove off."