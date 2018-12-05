Man arrested over abusive behaviour towards Metro staff in Jarrow

A man has been arrested by police over allegations of hurling abuse at Metro staff.

Officers were called to Jarrow Metro Station at 12.45pm, today, following reports of a disturbance. A passenger is said to have been abusive to staff and refused to leave a train. The train was held at the station because of the incident causing delays of up to 30 minutes between Heworth and Whitley Bay. A 20-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of a public order offence and remains in custody where he is helping police with inquiries. A Northumbria Police spokesman said; "A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and is currently helping police with inquiries."