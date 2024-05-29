Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Court heard after he lashed out the woman locked herself in the toilets where she called the police.

A brute who fractured his girlfriend's eye socket with a single punch has avoided prison after she wrote to the court asking not to jail him.

Michael Pyle flew into a rage after the woman kicked him out of her home due to his persistent name calling but he eventually made his way back inside and launched the attack.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for fractures to her eye socket and nose.

Neil Jones, prosecuting, told the court that the pair had been together for two years but she had gradually become fed up with his behaviour.

Matters came to a head on April 26 when she packed up his belongings and threw them out of a window.

Mr Jones said: "The defendant was asking to come back in. He was knocking on the door asking please let me in.

"She told him to go get a bath, get some food and just go."

Pyle, who was under the influence, left but the court heard he then came back in the house where he grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her towards a cupboard.

Mr Jones said: "She tried to push him off her but he was strangling her so she kicked him to get him off her.

"After that he punched her in the face.

"The injured party ran away, scared at being hit again, but she came home, went straight upstairs to the toilet and remained in there which is where she was when she called the police."

Pyle, of Stephens Way, Percy Main, North Tyneside, who was 15 previous convictions for 43 offences, was later arrested and the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

He committed the offence while subject to a separate suspended sentence.

However, the woman used her victim impact statement to lend her support to Pyle.

She said: "I don't believe Michael should be given a custodial sentence. Working with professionals would be more beneficial for him.

"He will better himself and prove to the court he doesn't want that lifestyle."

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Pyle was working on anger management while on remand in custody and has hopes to qualify as a personal trainer.

Mr Cornberg added that the victim deserved admiration for her stance in the case and added: "There are ways to suspend this sentence by the skin of his teeth."

Mr Recorder Christopher Williams described the situation as a "conundrum" and told Pyle: "You've got, for such a young man, a very worrying and extensive criminal record."

However, the recorder accepted he was just about able to avoid sending Pyle to prison in an attempt to avoid future offending after his release.

He imposed a sentence of 15 months suspended for two years with 240 hours of unpaid work to run alongside.

Recorder Williams pointed out that while the victims don't determine the sentence, the woman's input was a contributing factor.

He added: "Don't let this court down and don't let (the victim) down."