Man brought to safety by emergency services after cliff incident at Marsden

The emergency services have ensured a man was brought to safety after concerns were raised for him at the cliffs at Marsden.

Northumbria Police were called to the scene at around 1.45pm following concern for a man who was on the wrong side of the railings.

They have now confirmed the man has been brought to safety and is in the care of their specialist triage team.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police received reports of concern for a man on the Coast Road in South Shields.

"Officers attended the scene at 1.45pm where a man wrong side of the railings.

"He has now been brought to safety and is being dealt with by the specialist triage team."

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said they were also called to an incident in the early hours of the morning where a person was on the cliff edge at Marsden Grotto.

Its volunteers were called out at 2.16am today along with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) to assist police.

After nearly an hour the person came to safety of their own accord and taken into care of the ambulance service.

