Man charged after victim has face cut near Metro station

Police investigating an assault in South Shields are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 7.40pm on Saturday, August 4, officers received a report of an assault near Tyne Dock metro station, at the area close to the underpass at Olive Street.

Police say the victim a 29-year-old man, was walking alone when he was attacked, suffering a serious injury to his face believed to have been caused by a bladed article.

Connor John Dodds, 25, of Northcote Street, South Shields, has been charged with assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Monday, August 6, where he entered no plea, and will face trial at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, September 4.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1038 040818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.