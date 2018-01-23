Man charged in connection with stabbing in South Shields

A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in South Shields.

A 33-year-old man was left with serious injuries after an incident at the junction of Bertram Street and Alice Street at about 6.30pm on Thursday, January 18.

Connor John Dodds, 25, of Northbourne Street, Hebburn, was charged with a section 18 assault and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the case.

He appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court yesterday, and was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on February 19.

Police say the victim remains in hospital in a 'stable condition'.

