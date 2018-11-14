Man charged with drink driving offence following crash in street

A man has been charged with drink driving following a crash in South Tyneside earlier this week.

Buses had to be diverted following an incident in Station Road, in Hebburn, on Monday morning.

A section of the road was left blocked off for about two hours while recovery crews cleared the scene.

Police made an arrest following the crash and a man has now been charged.

Gary Benjamin Olley, 53, of Yorkwood, Hebburn, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol above limit.

He is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 4.