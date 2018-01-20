Man charged with series of sex attacks

A man has been charged with carrying out a string of sex attacks against women.

Officers arrested a suspect after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted at Fellgate Metro Station, in Durham Drive, on Tuesday morning.

Detectives believed the case was linked to three similar attacks last November in the Fellgate and Hebburn areas.

A 39-year-old South Tyneside man has now being charged with five counts of sexual assault and is expected in court soon.

Further details are expected to be released on Monday.