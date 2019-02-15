Man detained under Mental Health Act after 40-hour police stand-off

A man has been detained under the Mental Health act following the discovery of a cannabis farm in South Tyneside.

A 38-year-old was arrested at around 4am on Thursday after a stand-off with armed police which started at around 11am on Tuesday outside a flat in Lorrain Road, Whiteleas Road, South Shields.

Police in Lorrain Road, South Shields, earlier this week.

Police said the man from inside the flat was arrested on suspicion of affray.

The man has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said today: “A 38-year-old man has been detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.”

Following the end of the stand-off, Superintendent Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: “Shortly before 11am on Tuesday, while assisting South Tyneside Council with a gas service warrant, police located a man at an address on Lorrain Road, South Shields, described as being in a distressed state.

Police in Lorrain Road, South Shields, earlier this week.

“The man had locked himself inside the property and was unwilling to leave.

"A cannabis farm has been found in the flat.

“At about 3.35am on Thursday, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody.

"Nobody was seriously injured.

Police in Lorrain Road, South Shields, earlier this week.

“We would like to thank the local community – in particular residents who live on the street – for their patience and cooperation over the last 48 hours as officers worked to secure a peaceful resolution.”