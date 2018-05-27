Man dies after collision on North East road

An man has died in a collision on a North East road.

Cleveland Police were called to Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough at 10.15pm last night, May 26, to reports of a fatal incident involving an elderly man and a black Skoda Octavia.

The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Sadly there was a fatal collision on Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough at 10.15pm last night.

"It involved an elderly man and a black Skoda Octavia.

"Our thoughts are with the gentleman's family and friends at this time.

"Witnesses/dash cam owners please call us on 101 quoting event 94119."