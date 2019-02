A man had to be given oxygen after a kitchen fire broke out in a high rise block of flats.

A total of 16 firefighters from South Shields, Hebburn and Wallsend stations were called to Durham Court in Hebburn just after 5.30pm yesterday.

A kitchen fire in a flat caused smoke damage to a flat and also to the communal corridor area.

One man had to be given oxygen by paramedics while other residents were checked over.

No-one was seriously injured in the incident.