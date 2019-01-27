Man helped to safety after falling unwell at coastal spot

A man was taken to hospital after becoming ill while out on the coast.

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called out to assist a crew from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) near to Trow Rocks in South Shields.

A spokesman for the SSVLB said: "The ambulance and further team members arrived shortly and the casualty was assisted to their vehicle.

"The team stood by until the crew and casualty left the scene."

The NEAS said it was called out to the scene at 7.11pm yesterday following concerns for the man and took him to South Tyneside District Hospital.

The SSVLB has issued a remember for all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.