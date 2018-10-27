Man in custody after South Shields bookies 'barricaded' shut

An arrest has been made after the door of a bookmakers was 'barricaded' shut, with 'significant damage' caused to the property inside.

Police officers were called to a report that a man had been acting in a threatening manner at the William Hill, in Ocean Road, South Shields, at around 4.40pm on Friday.

The door outside William Hill has been boarded up today

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Officers attended and found that significant damage had been caused inside the bookmakers and that the door had been barricaded.

"Police forced entry to the store and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.

"There were a small number of staff and members of the public in the bookmakers at the time but they were uninjured.