Man in custody after South Shields bookies 'barricaded' shut

An arrest has been made after the door of a bookmakers was 'barricaded' shut, with 'significant damage' caused to the property inside.

Police officers were called to a report that a man had been acting in a threatening manner at the William Hill, in Ocean Road, South Shields, at around 4.40pm on Friday.

The door outside William Hill has been boarded up today

The door outside William Hill has been boarded up today

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Officers attended and found that significant damage had been caused inside the bookmakers and that the door had been barricaded.

"Police forced entry to the store and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.

"There were a small number of staff and members of the public in the bookmakers at the time but they were uninjured.