Man in hospital after being shot by armed police officer

A man is in hospital after being shot by an armed police officer.

A spokesman for the force said: "At 10.46am today, police were called to Bishop Auckland after reports that a man had been seen in the area with a handgun.

"During the operation, a suspect was shot and has been taken to hospital.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed of the incident and Durham Constabulary will be supporting the IPOC investigation."