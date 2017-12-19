Man in hospital after machete attack in South Shields street

A man is in hospital after being attacked by three men armed with a chain and machetes.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Raeburn Road in South Shields, at 10pm yesterday.

The 29-year-old victim was walking along the street when he was approached by three men who attacked him with what are described as a chain and machetes.

They then ran off and a silver/grey coloured car quickly left the scene soon after.

The man suffered a number of slash wounds to his limbs and was taken by ambulance to the RVI in Newcastle.

His condition is described as serious and not life-threatening.

Detective inspector Sean McGuigan said: "This was a vicious assault and we are appealing for help from the public to find those responsible. Incidents of this nature are most unusual in this area and we know that local residents will be greatly concerned by what has happened.

"We want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to locate these offenders and we have extra officers in the area to reassure local people.

"We have a number of officers making enquiries in the area, going house to house and checking CCTV.

"We'd ask for anyone who may have information about this incident, to contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1140 of 18/12/17.