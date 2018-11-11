Man in police care after concerns on cliff edge in Marsden

A man has been taken into the care of police after concerns were raised for his safety on a cliff top.

Police officers and coastguard crews were called to the cliffs near Marsden Grotto at around 12.30pm today.

Emergency services had received reports that a man was in distress.

Teams from Sunderland Coastguard and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade assisted police and the man is now in police care.

*You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.