Police and coastguard rescue teams were searching for a man who was believed to have travelled to South Tyneside from Gateshead.

As part of the operation, search and rescue teams have been present in the Marsden area but the man has now been found safe and well.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.30am today (Friday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man who had left an address in the Gateshead area.

Police at Marsden Cliffs, South Shields

“It is believed that he may have travelled to South Shields and was in a state of distress. A search was launched to ensure he is safe and well.

“Shortly after 2pm, the man was located safe and well.”

