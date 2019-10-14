Man on Marsden cliff edge in South Shields has been brought to safety
A man has been brought to safety from the cliff edge at Marsden, South Shields.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 21:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 21:47 pm
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Tynemouth ILB were called shortly after 6pm on Monday, October 14 to reports of a man on the cliff edge at Marsden.
Police officers were at the scene speaking to the man and he was then brought to safety as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service arrived.
For coastal emergencies dial the emergency number 999 and ask for the Coastguard.