Man said to have dropped his trousers and exposed himself at South Shields court

Police are investigating reports that a man dropped his trousers and exposed himself at court before threatening staff.

The alleged flasher is said to have struck in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 11.34am on October 30, police received a report of a male who had exposed himself and made threats to staff at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The alleged incident did not take place within a court room and no-one has been arrested.