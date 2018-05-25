Man shot by police arrested after being released from hospital

A man who was shot by police in a North East town this morning has been released from hospital.

"We would like to thank residents for their support and patience while the investigation continues”.A MAN who was injured during this morning’s incident in Bishop Auckland has now been released from hospital.

A 23-year-old man is being held at Darlington Police Station for questioning.

The IOPC Said: "We have begun an investigation after a man was shot by police in Durham.



"The incident happened at approximately 10.50am this morning (Friday 25 May). We have been informed, by Durham Constabulary, that they received reports of a man carrying a firearm in Bishop Auckland.



"Firearms officers attended and the man was shot by an officer before being detained. We understand that the man, in his 20s, was treated and subsequently discharged from hospital.



"The type of weapon the man is reported to have been carrying is to be confirmed.



"A Durham Constabulary criminal investigation is also under way."



IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle: "Our investigators have visited the scene and attended the post incident procedures. What we do know, at this time, is that the man was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm when he was stopped by police; a police officer fired their weapon, the man was injured and treated in hospital.

"What appears to be a non-police issue firearm was recovered from the scene.



"We will now begin the process of looking at the circumstances of the shooting. Over the coming days we will identify key evidence, such as if there is any body worn video of the incident. We will also be analysing the initial accounts from the officers involved and we welcome their cooperation."