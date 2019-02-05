Man stages camp out protest at South Shields Town Hall

A man has set up camp outside of South Shields Town Hall as part of a campaign against social services which he claims is to clear his name.

David Howliston has endured sub-zero temperatures and snow since he pitched his tent in Beach Road, South Shields, last Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, from Chichester, South Shields, says he will not move until social services take what he says is incorrect information from a personal file they have on him.

Council bosses say they are aware of his complaint.

Mr Howliston, a father-of-one, said: “I won’t move.

“I will be here every day until they listen to me and my name is cleared.

“If I get moved, I will come back and I will keep doing this until they listen to me.”

He added: “I have nothing to hide, I am innocent of what they are saying and I am prepared to camp out in this freezing weather to prove it.

“Who really would go through with this and suffer these freezing temperatures if they didn’t have a point to prove?”

Mr Howliston, who is unemployed, says he has received great support from the community.

He said: “Lots of people have been coming by to check on me and bring me things.

“I am on a personal mission here but it seems a lot of other people have their reasons for supporting me, one person even put a banner next to mine.

“It’s good to know people have my back out there.”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “We are aware of a complaint which disputes personal information held in council records.

“The council complies with statutory regulations on record keeping as well as the Data Protection Act 2018.

“If a complainant remains dissatisfied about information held, they may approach the Information Commissioner who can make further enquiries on their behalf.

“We are happy to support any complainant should they need help contacting the Information Commissioner.”