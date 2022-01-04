Police and ambulance crews were called to Clive Street after reports of a “serious assault” inside a premises on the street.

Northumbria Police have said that a man had been assaulted by a group of other males, who then fled the scene.

The North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance Service were called to the incident just before 3pm and the man, 35, was taken to hospital after suffering injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to the incident./Photo: Andrew McCann

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “It was reported a man had been assaulted by a group of other males, believed to be known to him, who have then fled the scene.

“Officers and emergency services attended the scene, and the 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

“An investigation has been launched and police remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and anyone with concerns or information is asked to make themselves known.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the tell s something page on our website quoting log NP-2022-0104-0504.”

The North East Ambulance Service requested support from the air ambulance after being called to the incident just before 2.45pm, and transported one patient to hospital.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service said in a statement: “Our critical care team were activated at 2.52pm to Simonside after reports of an assault.

“They arrived on scene at 3.10pm and our paramedic and doctor team worked alongside North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: “We were called to a private address in the Simonside area of South Shields shortly before 2.45pm this afternoon.

"We dispatched three resources and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service, and transported one patient to hospital.”

