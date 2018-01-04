Man to set up meeting over South Shields cliffs safety plan

A man who aims to create a 24-hour community base to cut down on the number of clifftop tragedies in South Tyneside has seen his idea take a step forward with his plans.

The National Trust, which runs The Leas, in South Shields, say it is willing to meet Phil Brown to discuss the plan.

Mr Brown, a trained nurse, was behind a marker system which assists emergency services called to rescue situations on the cliffs more effectively.

Now, he hopes he will be able to move forward with his plans to create a community hub which would be a coffee shop during the day - with a craft room for youngsters and where they could learn about the environment and history of Marsden.

At night it would become a place for those needing a friendly ear, support and advice.

While the National Trust say they are unable to comment on the plans at this stage the organisation says it is willing to meet him to discuss the idea.

Mr Brown is hoping, if given the go ahead, he will be able to recruit between 90 and 100 volunteers to support the work which will be undertaken at the hub.

He said: “I retire in three weeks and then I will be able to devote more time to trying to make this happen.

“It’s great the National Trust are willing to meet with me to listen to what I have to say then, hopefully, something positive will come from it.

“I know everywhere is struggling for cash, which is why I am looking into what funding is available to help pay for this but it would also be great to see businesses come on board.

“It is something which is needed and could go a long way in helping to save lives and their families the heartache and trauma of dealing with a death which could have been prevented.”

It was the number of fatalities and incidents at the beauty spot which prompted the creation of the emergency coastal marker post system, and has also led him to pursue the idea of a cliff-top sanctuary.

He added: “By pulling together we can make a difference.”