Marine school offers chance of a life on the ocean waves

The new head of South Shields Marine School hopes to boost recruitment to the Merchant Navy next month.

John Roach has appealed for people considering a life at sea to kickstart their career by attending the marine school’s Shipping Day.

Expert advice and guidance will be on hand from experienced and highly qualified teaching teams and representatives of the UK’s major shipping companies.

They will be looking to identify talented to form the next generation of Merchant Navy cadets.

The event takes place at the school - in South Tyneside College - from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, November 10.

Mr Roach, who was appointed principal earlier this year, said: “South Shields Marine School is recognised globally as one of the world’s great Merchant Navy training centres.

“It is also the world’s oldest maritime training college, and has been responsible for giving thousands of people the key skills they need for successful and highly rewarding careers.

“Today, we remain committed to delivering what we believe is the best maritime training available anywhere.”

“Our Shipping Day provides the perfect platform for anyone considering a life on the ocean waves to get the in depth and expert advice that can be crucial to their decision.

“Undoubtedly, a career at sea today offers possibilities for career attainment and advance as great at any time in the past.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who is thinking of working in the sector, to attend Shipping Day.”

Cadets who qualify from the marine school’s programmes work on a variety of vessels - including container ships, cruise liners, ferries, oil and gas tankers, chemical carriers, bulk carriers, cable layers, car carriers and Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels.

Those present at Shipping Day will also include current cadets who will provide insight into the training process.

South Shields Marine School dates back to 1861, when a financial legacy of South Shields GP Dr Thomas Masterman Winterbottom led to the founding of a marine and technical college in the town.

More information on the event and South Shields Marine School is available by visiting www.stc.ac.uk or calling 0191 427 3500.