Marsden call out for emergency services after concern for person on clifftop

A person is in the care of the police after they were brought to safety from the clifftop at Marsden.

The emergency services were called to Marsden Grotto at 5.15am today after the police called for help when the individual was spotted on the wrong side of the railings.

Members of Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were also involved in the call out.

A spokesman said: "Coastgaurd officers stood by with the fire and ambulance services whilst police carried out negotiations.

"After a short while the person agreed to come to safety and was taken into police care."

The Samaritans can be called free on 116 123 24-hours a day and emailed via jo@samaritans.org.