MasterChef winner Ping Coombes says dinner without standing at the hob is a no-brainer

"Unlike a typical Pad Thai, this noodle dish does not need to be stir-fried," explains former MasterChef winner Ping Coombes.

"As a result, the carrot ribbons, beansprouts, and shredded cabbage remain crunchy and almost salad-like, while the dressing makes sure the dish remains hot in flavour, if not in temperature."

Rainbow Pad Thai

HOW TO MAKE PING COOMBES’ NO-COOK RAINBOW PAD THAI

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

250g wide or medium rice noodles

Vegetable oil, to coat

1 carrot, shredded

1/4 red cabbage, shredded

100g beansprouts

Bunch of spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

Small handful coriander leaves, chopped, plus extra to garnish

75g dry-roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

For the dressing:

1 garlic clove, grated

1tbsp grated ginger

Juice of 1 lime

1tbsp vegetarian "fish sauce" (optional)

2tsp tamarind paste

1tbsp honey

1tbsp light soy sauce

1tbsp sriracha

1/2tsp sesame oil

2tbsp smooth peanut butter

Method:

1. Soak the noodles in boiling water for 10-15 minutes until soft. Drain and run under cold water. Drizzle with a little vegetable oil to coat the noodles so that they don’t stick.

2. Place the noodles in a large bowl with the carrot, red cabbage, beansprouts, spring onions, and coriander.

3. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well to combine. Season to taste.

4. Pour the dressing onto the noodles and vegetables and toss thoroughly. The best way to make sure they are well incorporated is to use your hands to massage the noodles with the dressing.

5. Serve with the chopped peanuts on top and a scattering of coriander leaves to garnish.

MasterChef The Classics With A Twist is published by DK, priced £25. Photography David Loftus. Available now.