Masterclass leaves South Tyneside College students made up

A nationally recognised make up artist has returned to her roots to highlight her skills and inspire a new generation to follow in her footsteps.

London-based Tamzin Cummings, 27, lead make up artist for the world-famous Charlotte Tilbury brand, delivered a masterclass for students at South Tyneside College.

Tamzin Cummings, centre, with students at South Tyneside College

Tamzin studied at the college in 2008 and went on to gain a first-class fashion degree at university in Sunderland, where she born and where her family live.

She spent a day with around 25 level 2, 3 and 4 beauty students at the college and treatyed them to a demonstration of how to apply ‘festival’ make up, such as glitter and beads favoured by young people at outdoor music concerts.

Tamzin, who also works as a model, said: “I always enjoy being able to support people who trying to make their way in this industry.

“It’s great to be back at South Tyneside College and to be helping to inspire budding make-up artists of the future.

“This is where it all began for me, and so I had no hesitation in accepting an invitation to help its current students.

“I hope they enjoyed taking part in my demonstration and took inspiration from what they saw.”

Tamzin, who is from the Tunstall area of Sunderland, has worked for Charlotte Tilbury for three years.

She was inspired by her mum Karen, a former beauty therapy lecturer at the college.

Karen set up the college’s beauty therapy department in the 1980s and was pivotal to a run of competition success which helped create its strong reputation for excellence.

Lecturer Allyson Hayter, said: “It’s was a great privilege to have Tamzin with us once again. I think she was as excited to be here as were our students at the chance to see her in action.”

South Tyneside College runs a range of one-year beauty therapy courses, from level 1 to level 4.

Courses prepare learners to work in salons and spas with some going on to work on cruise liners.

Other recent guest speakers have been from Steiner, Aveda, Seaham Hall, Clarins and ND Make U.

South Tyneside College is part of Tyne Coast College, formed from its merger with Tyne Metropolitan College last year.

