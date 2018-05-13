Match backs Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

Workmates of a young South Shields couple who lost their lives in the Manchester bombing took on a team of emergency services workers from Manchester in honour of the Trust set up in their name.

Staff from the Hilton Gateshead took on a squad of police, paramedics and firefighters from the North West at Mariners Park, South Shields.

The Hilton Gateshead squad formed a guard of honour for the emergency services side as players entered the pitch.

The away side included a number of people who were called to the Manchester Arena following the attack, which happened as a concert by Ariana Grande came to a close last May.

The Chloe and Liam Together for Forever Trust - set up in honour of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford - will benefit from the game.

The Trust aims to help young performers and sport people and singers who are already supported by bursaries were among those to appear at the event, which also included a turn by a Taekwondo group and the Lions of Zululand.

The event - which ended in a 6-6 draw - was organised by Russ Durham, a concierge at the hotel, after the team was invited to come up with ideas to support the Trust.

They were two brilliant kids and they had the most infectious smiles. Russ Durham

Russ, 43, from Seaburn said: “They were two brilliant kids and they had the most infectious smiles.

“The picture you see of them are just how they were.

“The idea of this day was to bring everybody together through the teams and also get some of those who are already being helped through the support of the trust.”

Members of Chloe and Liam’s families were on the touchline for the game.

Footballers from Manchester Emergency Services take on a team from the Hilton, Gateshead, at Mariners Park to raise money for Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Liam’s mother Caroline said on behalf of both families: “We want to thank everybody who has come down, donated or volunteered and Russ for organising it and everyone who has participated.

“We also wants to say a big thanks for all the lads who have driven over from Manchester.

“It has really touched our hearts they are here.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust has been set up in memory of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Officials joined by representatives of the two sides who played at the Mariners Park match in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Workmates from the Hilton Gateshead took on a side made up of the emergency services from Manchester.

Members of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry's family attended the game.