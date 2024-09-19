Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local charity has received the backing of the Mayor of South Tyneside.

Councillor Fay Cunningham, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has given her support to a local charity by officially opening its new premises in South Shields.

Sense Ability Matters (SAM) has moved to New Green Street and is based in a premises that was previously occupied by BLISS=Ability, which closed earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of South Tyneside was joined by Susan Wear, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear, as well as SAM service users and supports for a tour of the new venue.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Faye Cunningham, has officially opened Sense Ability Matters' new premises, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

Speaking at the opening, Cllr Cunningham said: "It’s wonderful to have the building open and serving the community again – which has always happened here.

“This building started out as a working men’s club serving pints to the community, before being transformed into an accessible space serving information, advice and guidance to disabled people and their families.

“And now Sense Ability Matters will continue to serve the community from this building by providing a range of activities that help South Tyneside to be a place where people live healthy, happy, and fulfilled lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left: Stella Matthewson, Mayoress of South Tyneside, David Appleton, community voice co-ordinator at SAM, Mavis Maughan, community champion at Asda, Cllr Faye Cunningham Mayor of South Tyneside and Sarah French, chief executive at SAM. | Other 3rd Party

Sarah French, chief executive at SAM, expressed her delight at being able to welcome the local community to the new venue.

She said: “We’re thrilled to see so many of our clients and supporters here today, to show them round our fantastic new space and to thank them for their support.

“We can’t wait to welcome the community to join us at our new location, participate in our activities, and take advantage of the support we offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAM has confirmed that the new location will host its ‘Chatty Cafe’ and serve as a welcoming space for the entire community.

From left: Sarah French, chief executive at SAM and Carol McAllister, operations manager at SAM. | Other 3rd Party

It will also feature a meeting room, which will be available for hire, and welcome activities such as carers’ events, digital drop-ins, equipment demonstrations, craft sessions and more.

For further information about Sense Ability Matters, you can visit: https://wearesam.org.uk/.