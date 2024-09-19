Mayor of South Tyneside offers support to a local charity as it opens new premises in South Shields
Councillor Fay Cunningham, the Mayor of South Tyneside, has given her support to a local charity by officially opening its new premises in South Shields.
Sense Ability Matters (SAM) has moved to New Green Street and is based in a premises that was previously occupied by BLISS=Ability, which closed earlier this year.
The Mayor of South Tyneside was joined by Susan Wear, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne & Wear, as well as SAM service users and supports for a tour of the new venue.
Speaking at the opening, Cllr Cunningham said: "It’s wonderful to have the building open and serving the community again – which has always happened here.
“This building started out as a working men’s club serving pints to the community, before being transformed into an accessible space serving information, advice and guidance to disabled people and their families.
“And now Sense Ability Matters will continue to serve the community from this building by providing a range of activities that help South Tyneside to be a place where people live healthy, happy, and fulfilled lives.”
Sarah French, chief executive at SAM, expressed her delight at being able to welcome the local community to the new venue.
She said: “We’re thrilled to see so many of our clients and supporters here today, to show them round our fantastic new space and to thank them for their support.
“We can’t wait to welcome the community to join us at our new location, participate in our activities, and take advantage of the support we offer.”
SAM has confirmed that the new location will host its ‘Chatty Cafe’ and serve as a welcoming space for the entire community.
It will also feature a meeting room, which will be available for hire, and welcome activities such as carers’ events, digital drop-ins, equipment demonstrations, craft sessions and more.
For further information about Sense Ability Matters, you can visit: https://wearesam.org.uk/.
