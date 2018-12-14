Medal success for South Shields-based gymnastics club

Young gymnasts are celebrating bringing home a haul of medals after wowing judges with their acrobatic skills.

Students at South Tyneside Gymnastics club competed against some of the regions best at a recent contest held in Newton Aycliffe.

Coach Ian Said

Despite stiff competition, they performed their way to winning six golds, three silver and a bronze in their various categories. The latest medals are part of a growing haul that the gymnasts, who train at the South Shields-based club, have brought home this year.

Coach Ian Said, said: “The junior section is going from strength to strength, and it is one of the best years we have had within the junior section. And their performances are showing that through the choreography, their artistry and their technique.

“The junior coaches have worked tirelessly to produce the results and they have done fantastically well.”

Earlier this year, a team from the club headed out to Turin, Italy, to take part in the Turin International Acro Competition.

For a number of the pairings, it was the first time they had performed their routine against competitors from around the world.

But, despite their lack of experience, the team secured three golds and two silver medals during the contest.

Mr Said added: “We have had a great year at the club and going forward we have got a lot on next year.

“We have a competition in Las Vegas, and Portugal, as well as the British Championships and European Championship trials.

“We have got a lot to get our teeth into next year.”

The gymnastics centre based within Temple Park will hold its last session of the year on Thursday.

The centre will re-open again on January 7.

Mr Said, said: “Our last session is on Thursday. However, we have our Christmas shows on December 22 and 23.

“We have had a phenomenal response to the tickets this year and have sold out on both nights. Normally we have a few to sell on the door, but this year we don’t have any.

“But it’s all great for the club and for the centre.”

South Tyneside Gymnastics Centre has been creating regional, national and world champions for more than five decades.

The centre has a range of sessions available throughout the week for a variety of age ranges and abilities

For details on sessions and times, visit www.stgym.co.uk or call 0191 424 6426 between 9am and 8pm.