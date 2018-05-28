Media pundit Kevin Maguire issues rallying cry for South Tyneside Hospital appeal

Political pundit Kevin Maguire has sent out a Facebook appeal for the people of South Tyneside to save their hospital.

Maguire is from South Shields and took time out on his latest visit at the weekend to implore residents to get involved in the campaign to highlight how the loss of vital services is the thin end of the wedge to losing the hospital forever.

He said: “These cuts are purely about saving money, not about improving medical services.”

NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS South Tyneside CCG want to move a number of services from South Tyneside Hospital to Sunderland Royal Hospital - a move which is curently subject to a legal challenge and an appeal to Hralth Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Hospital chiefs say the changes are critical to protect services which are vulnerable because of skill shortages and South Tyneside Hospital is not under threat of closure.