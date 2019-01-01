Meet little New Year’s Evie: South Tyneside hospital’s first baby of 2019

Meet little Evie Callan who is the first baby to be born at South Tyneside’s hospital in 2019.

The adorable tot arrived at 2.26am on New Year’s Day at South Tyneside District Hospital - much to the delight of her proud parents Leigh and Daniel Callan.

Leigh with her new daughter Evie.

Weighing 6lb 6oz, Evie came a week earlier than her due date of January 8.

Mrs Callan, from Harton Village, South Shields, said: “We are over the moon with her, it means we will be able to have a party every New Year’s Day to celebrate.

“She’s perfect.”

The 29-year-old’s labour began early on New Year’s Eve morning when her waters broke.

The gymnastics coach eventually arrived at the Harton Lane hospital in South Shields at 1.40am on New Year’s Day and Evie arrived into the world less than an hour later.

She said: “It was quite a slow labour really, which started in the morning when my waters broke.

“I wasn’t really expecting it as I still had another week to go.

“I was supposed to be booked in for an induction, but then things progressed quite quickly.

“After arriving at the hospital in the early hours, Evie was born rather soon after, she clearly didn’t want to hang about.”

Mrs Callan, who is also stepmum to Harry, seven, was hoping to take her daughter home later in the day.

She said: “We’re looking forward to going home, we should be allowed to go later in the afternoon.”