Meet the adorable baby born in South Shields on Christmas Day

A new mum has spoken of her joy after her baby girl was the first born in South Tyneside on Christmas Day.

Becky Owens, 27, welcomed her daughter into the world at 12 noon after going into labour on Christmas Eve.

Becky Owens with daughter Eva Grace Owens.

Eva Grace Owens, was born at South Tyneside District Hospital weighing 7lb 2oz.

The adorable baby is the first child of Becky and husband James Owens, 33, who both work at Barclays call centre at Doxford Park.

The family who live near the Nook in South Shields, were over the moon with their special delivery.

Becky said: “My waters broke at 11pm on Christmas Eve, I came hospital at 6am on Christmas Day and then at 12 noon she arrived. “We are over the moon. “My husband James even predicted that she was going to be born on Christmas Day!”