Meet the comedy duo set to take the South Tyneside Comedy Festival by storm

Comedy duo The Kagools have been snapped up to perform at this year’s South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

The entertainers are known for bringing silent comedy into the 21st century with their unique brand of spontaneous, anarchic buffoonery.

Roughead & Cook will entertain crowds at the festival.

The Customs House in South Shields has announced that the comedy duo will provide family entertainment at the festival, which runs throughout July.

Now in its fourth year, the event held at The Customs House has attracted some big names in comedy once again.

The Kagools will join an impressive line-up of entertainers when they perform at the event on Saturday, July 13, at 5pm.

The duo is made up of actress, comedian and voice-over artist Nicky Wilkinson and actress, character comedian and filmmaker, Claire Ford.

Scott Bennett is set to perform.

The Kagools won the Best Comedy Show Amused Moose Award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and their festival shows sold out in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Festival director Jason Cook said: “We are so happy to be able to announce some shows this early in the year.

“The festival is growing and growing and we’ve still managed to keep to our initial idea: bringing top flight comedians at affordable prices

“We’ve done thousands of tickets over the last few years, but this year looks set to be our most successful ever.”

Paul Sinha is set to entertain at the event.

Jason has also announced his second show of the festival, performing with Glen Roughead in Roughead and Cook on Saturday, July 27, at 7pm.

He is also appearing alongside Carl Hutchinson in the unscripted show Cook and Hutchinson have Literally No Plans Whatsoever on Saturday, July 13, at 8pm.

Rising star Adam Rowe, winner of the prestigious Joke of the Fringe Award at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, has also been announced for Friday, July 12, at 8pm, following his sold-out show at The Customs House last month.

The latest additions to the bill are Scott Bennett, Paul Sinha and Jo Caulfield.

Jo Caulfield will be at the South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

Paul is probably best known as the Sinnerman on the ITV quiz show The Chase.

A trained doctor, he has been a successful comedian for a number of years, playing every major comedy club in the UK and in 18 other countries around the world.

His show is on Saturday, July 27, at 8.30pm.

For full listings and ticket details, contact the box office on 0191 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.

The recommended age for shows other than The Kagools is 16-plus.