Meet the dedicated youngsters cleaning up South Shields parks

Community-spirited youngsters learned how to make a clean sweep when they took part in an effort to clean-up two South Shields parks.

Pupils from Hadrian and Marine Park primary schools joined forces with South Tyneside councillors to take part in an organised litter pick.

Marine Park Primary pupils Cameron Sinclair, Sayed Ahmed and Tasnia Choudury with Coun Audrey McMillan.

The clean-up took place at both the South and North Marine Parks and there are now plans to extend it out to other areas.

The event was organised through the council’s Place Select Committee as part of the ongoing Litter and Flytipping Commission.

Committee chariwoman, Coun Audrey McMillan, said: “Our street cleansing and waste teams work extremely hard to keep South Tyneside clean and tidy but we do a great deal of positive work to encourage people to support us and take pride in their local area by using the litter bins provided or taking any litter home with them.

“As councillors, we need to ‘practise what we preach’ which is why we were keen to organise and take part in this litter pick.

“The idea of inviting schoolchildren to join us was about starting to educate them early about the issue of litter and taking responsibility for our local neighbourhoods.

“They did a wonderful job and it was a great day.

“We hope, via the Litter and Fly Tipping Commission, to make this a fairly regular event in different parts of the borough.”

People can report environmental issues via the council’s customer service centre on: 0191 427 7000, or online at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit or by text on 07786 200 802.

For more information visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling