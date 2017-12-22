Meet the Marsden muscle man who’s brought home a national title

A bodybuilder from South Tyneside has lifted a national title after posing his way to glory.

Tyler Lee Lloyd, 20, from Marsden, South Shields, has been named as NPA British Junior Under 21 Champion after competing at the national finals in Wakefield.

Bringing home the trophy capped off a year of dedicated training for Tyler who juggled his job as a plant mechanic with a gruelling training regime in order to get in shape for the Natural Physique Association finals.

Since January he’s been training at Powerhouse Gym, in South Shields town centre, every morning from 6am for an hour and a half before going to work and then returning to the gym for another hour of cardio and another hour of weight lifting.

He combined this with a regimented diet of up to seven specially-prepared meals which he’s had to take with him while on the road with work.

To make sure his food is prepared correctly, he often travels with a mini fridge and cooking equipment so he can do all his meal prep himself.

Junior bodybuilding champion Tyler Lee Lloyd.

Reflecting on his win now he’s back home on South Tyneside, he said: “When I think about it now I still can’t believe it. You look forward to that one day all year and then it passes really quickly.

“I’ve had a great response from people, I’m still getting messages now from people asking for tips.”

He added: “I’ve worked really hard this year. I compete to win. I don’t put the effort in that I do, sacrifice a whole year of holidays and seeing friends, to come second or just compete.”

Tyler, who’s been bodybuilding for the past four years, will have a rest from competing in 2018, before aiming to bring home European and international under 23 championship titles in 2019.

