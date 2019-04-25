Meet the nine-year-old boy cleaning up South Tyneside

A youngster on a mission to clean up South Tyneside has been recognised for his efforts with an award.

Nine-year-old Daniel Rowell, of Hedworth in Jarrow, regularly takes part in clean-ups in his area, collecting the litter that others leave behind.

Daniel Rowell with Mayor Coun Ken Stephenson.

Instead of having a party for his birthday, he opted to do a beach clean and, with the help of his family, collected three big bags of rubbish from Sandhaven Beach.

Read more: ‘He just wants to clean up the world’ - family’s praise for schoolboy and his mission to keep community clean



He also makes ecobricks – reusable building blocks - from single use plastics, boosting still further his environmental credentials.

Now his hard work and ‘green’ approach have been recognised as he has been presented with the first ever #LoveSouthTyneside award.

Daniel Rowell has been clearing up South Tyneside.

Presenting the award, the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Ken Stephenson, said: “It is quite clear that Daniel really cares about where he lives – and about the planet as a whole.

“He is a truly inspirational young man and a fantastic ambassador for the Borough.

"By presenting this award, I hope more people will follow his lead and do their bit to make South Tyneside an even better place in which to live.”

The #LoveSouthTyneside campaign was launched earlier this year in a bid to recognise and promote civic pride, raise awareness of volunteering and community events and promote South Tyneside as a great place to live.

Daniel said: "I am really proud and happy that I got this award, I love helping to make the environment a better place for everyone.

"I can't wait to do my next clean up."