Meet the nurse who is leading the way in patient care

A nurse from South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts’ research team is one of a select band of 70 chosen from all over the country to champion research into way of improving patient care.

Lead Clinical Research Nurse Carly Brown is part of the new, three-year 70@70 National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Senior Nurse and Midwife Research Leader Programme.

In the course of the three-year programme, they will further promote the embedding of a research active culture, encourage and support innovation, and inform research priorities in their organisations.

Mrs Brown, who is based in South Tyneside, has worked in research for about 10 years.

She said: “I am very pleased and proud to have been given this opportunity to contribute further to supporting research, which is key to extending life and improving the quality of life for patients everywhere. It is particularly rewarding when we are able to offer our local patients the chance to be the first to benefit through new trials and to help society through their participation in research.”

Melanie Johnson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals for South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts, said: “I am delighted that Carly has been given this exciting opportunity to contribute on behalf of our Trusts to the delivery of high quality, evidenced based nursing, midwifery and healthcare practice through the promotion of research.”

Both South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts have won many awards for their research.

In 2018, South Tyneside was a winner in the Medilink Northern Powerhouse Healthcare Business Awards for a North East-led research partnership between the NHS, industry, academic centres and patients which is delivering high quality, world-leading, gastrointestinal endoscopy research.

City Hospitals Sunderland’s Research and Innovation team works in close partnership with Quality Hospital Solutions Ltd to attract funding for innovative product development and the partnership has led to the development of several successful, award-winning products and service improvements, including an air flow meter to ensure safe administration of oxygen, significantly enhancing patient safety.