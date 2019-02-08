Meet the South Shields midwife backing the Best of Health Awards

A midwife who picked up an honour at the Gazette’s Best of Health Awards has spoken of how much it meant to her be recognised.

Jacqui Ramshaw, a midwife at South Tyneside District Hospital, received the Midwife of the Year Award at last year’s ceremony.

Her nomination told of the challenges to the special care baby unit which included the temporary closure of the unit and the delivery suite, but said throughout it all Jacqui shone with her leadership and professionalism.

Now, as the Gazette and Sunderland Echo launch this year’s health awards, Jacqui has spoken of the importance in recognising the achievements of others.

She said: “All I can really is it was such an honour to be nominated, but to win was amazing.

“I guess what its meant to me is its certainly helped keep my enthusiasm level high.

“The maternity unit is going through such uncertain times at the moment its easy to become despondent I have managed to stay positive throughout I would like to think this has helped the team to remain more optimistic.

“I’m certain this award has contributed to that.

“I would certainly encourage people to do so as its a great boost for everyone concerned.”

THE SPONSORS

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo is holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and East Coast Fitness.

THE TIMELINE

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be choen as the winner. There are three ways you can nominate;

l Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

l Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

l Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

CATEGORIES

l GP or GP Practice of the Year.

l Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year.

l Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Community Healthcare Initiative Year.

l Healthier Lifestyle Award.

l Mental Wellbeing Award.

l Lifetime Achievement Award.