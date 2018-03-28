Meet your 2018 South Shields Chip Shop of the Year winner

A South Shields chippy has thanked its loyal customers for naming it the best ‘plaice’ in town.

Frydays, on Smithy Street, South Shields, has won this year’s Gazette Chip Shop of the Year accolade after being voted for by customers.

Frydays co-owners Shaz and Mohammed Qazi.

The business co-owned by husband and wife team Shaz and Mohammed Qazi, has gained a loyal following of customers in the five years it has been open and the pair believe that their good relationship with its diners has seen it win the accolade.

Shaz, said winning the award means so much to them. She said: “I am over the moon. I am delighted that we have won this award as we put so much into the business.

“We are so grateful to our loyal customers and can’t thank them enough.

“We have got to know each other really well and we know all their names.”

Shaz and Mohammed, have a team of four staff, plus three weekend staff. They said it is a family business, with three of their children even helping out.

Shaz believes that their good customer service is the key to their success and makes them stand out from the rest.

She added: “Some of our customers are not even local and are senior citizens, so they come out of their way for us.

“They were really excited that we have won and it has been great to see the joy on their faces.

“I want to say thank you to them all and to my husband as he is the backbone of the business.”

Billy’s Golden Fish and Chips at Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, came second place and Frankies Fish and Chips, on Stoddart Street, South Shields, came third.