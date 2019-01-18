Met Office issues new yellow weather warning to the North East as snow set to hit

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning to the North East as further wintry conditions, including snow, are set to hit.

This weather warning is in place from 1pm today (Jan 18) until 23:59pm tonight.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning to the North East as further wintry conditions, including snow, are set to hit

The Met Office said: “A band of rain, sleet and snow will move slowly eastwards across England and southern Scotland during Friday.

“There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for 1-4 cm of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

Hill snow could cause travel disruption across southern Scotland, northern England and the north Midlands on Friday afternoon and evening.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

This weekend’s weather forecast

Today (18 Jan)

Today is set to be a mostly cold, but dry day with light winds. However, cloud will thicken from the west, some rain, sleet and hill snow possible by this evening.

The Met Office said they expect to see “snow, perhaps falling to lower levels in one or two spots”.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm today (Jan 18) until 23:59pm tonight, covering Durham and Northumberland.

Tonight

Tonight will see further isolated outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow into this evening and overnight, with hill fog, icy patches possible and a chance of frost.

The Met Office said, “There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for one to four centimetres of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres.”

Saturday (19 Jan)

Saturday will remain cold and cloudy, but hill fog will persist in some areas.

There is a possibility of rain, sleet and some isolated hill snow, but the day will be mostly dry with a maximum temperature of 4C.

Sunday (20 Jan)

Sunday will see a frosty start to the day, with light rain or snow possible as the day progresses. This will then clear to sunshine later on in the day.

Monday will then become increasingly cloudy, with winds overnight and any rain and snow clearing to sunshine on Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be cold throughout the day, with a minimum temperature of -1C.