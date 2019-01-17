Met Office issues yellow weather warning to the North East as snow, sleet and ice hit

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning to the North as snow, sleet and ice hit the region.

This weather warning is in place from 10am today until 10am tomorrow morning (Jan 17), covering Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland.

The Met Office said: “Occasional showers of sleet and snow will affect some eastern parts of England during Thursday, leading to a temporary covering of 1-3 cm of snow in places.

“Showers will become restricted to immediate coastal districts by evening, before dying out. Icy patches will then form on untreated surfaces.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

Sleet and snow showers today then ice during Thursday evening and night.

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

This week’s weather forecast

According to the Met Office, today the North East is set to be “Cold and frosty at first today, then mainly dry and bright inland with sunny spells.

“Showers affecting coastal parts may turn wintry at times, these will tend to die away this afternoon. Breezy at first, with winds gradually easing. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

“Clear skies tonight with winds easing light will allow a severe frost to form in places. Some icy stretches are likely to form by the end of the night too.

“A fine and frosty start on Friday with plenty of sunshine on offer. Cloud may increase during the afternoon, turning the sunshine rather hazy, but all parts should stay dry.

“Saturday and Sunday will be cold with variable amounts of cloud. Showers at times will be wintry in nature with some snow possible over hills. Mostly fine and cold Monday.”