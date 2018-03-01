Metro alters timetable to cope with severe weather

Metro services will continue at a reduced frequency from today and over the weekend as the provider tries to cope with the severe weather.

Nexus, which operates the Tyne and Wear Metro service, have announced that trains will be running at a 30-minute frequency on both its Yellow and Green lines from tonight at 7pm.

The new timetable will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with trains running every 15 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth.

Nexus said the alteration follows numerous train and points failures causes by the combination of sub-zero temperatures, snow and high winds.

Metro Services Director Chris Carson said: “Tyne and Wear Metro will be running a 30-minute frequency on both the Yellow and Green lines from this evening at 7pm and throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a train every 15 minutes where the two lines overlap between Pelaw and South Gosforth.

“The severe weather is forecast to stay with us over much of the weekend, and so we are advising against all but essential travel until conditions improve.

"We have suffered numerous train and points failures caused by prolonged sub-zero temperatures, drifting snow and high winds.

“We would like to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding this week. "

For updates on Metro and other public transport go to nexus.org.uk or follow My_Metro.